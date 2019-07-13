Year-long online art crash course ends in Mary Valley prize

A ONE-year online crash course in painting has proven a prize choice for Tim Noles, whose painting Travels of Solitude Man won the novice award at this year's Mary Valley Arts Festival.

Mr Noles said he was "chuffed” at the win, which arrived a little more than a year after the career white-collar worker took up the artistic challenge with minimal experience.

"I did a little bit of drawing about 18 years ago and that was about it,” he said.

Instead, he has spent his career in the job training and advertising industries around Australia, before eventually moving to Queensland. The turning point came on a stroll through Noosa.

Tim Noles at work in his studio. Contributed

"We were walking down Hastings Stand we saw a thing for Scott Christensen online, and Penny - my wife - said 'Why don't you do that?'”

"It was a struggle to start with in doing the finer points, like grasses.

"The more I actually did it the easier it became and then I could throw my quirky bits into it.”

"I like to think of myself as a little bit of a perfectionist - and my wife says that I am - and that's why I'm a pain in the a--- when I'm doing my paintings.

"I'm trying to get them too precise. I've got to let that go.”