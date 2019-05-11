Year 7 whizkid can already take a drone apart and rebuild it

ENGINEERING HIS FUTURE: A passion for maths and science has made GSHS Grade 7 student Isaiah Jacka one of the region's rising star students.

FLYING a drone is not a skill everyone can list on their resume.

So what about pulling one apart and piecing it back together - all before you've reached the middle of Year 7?

It is the first of what is to be many technical marvels for Gympie State High School student Isaiah Jacka, who has eyes on a career in engineering.

"I just like dismantling things and producing it again - making it new, or even different sometimes,” he said.

Nor does he always have a clear image of what makes devices tick before he picks up a screw driver.

"It (the drone) was very different... from what I thought it would've been,” he said.

And what were those expectations?

"I was hoping it looked fascinating,” Isaiah said.

Of course, teaching maths is another option for the academic achiever, who is one of the school's top academic achievers with his maths and science skills.

He finished his primary school years competing among the "best of the best” in the region's interschool academic events.

Isaiah said the math and science passion was a family thing for which he credits his father Shane.

"I always look up to him. When I have trouble with something I always go ask him. He's my role model for maths and science,” Isaiah said.

We continue our series on the region's star students next week.