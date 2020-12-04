Yamba development gets ETA for opening date

GOOD LIVING: The view of the proposed Uniting Yamba development from Yamba road.

THE head of Uniting property development has revealed that the new Uniting Yamba retirement village Adrian Ciano is scheduled for completion by 2022.

“We anticipate the finish date to be less than 18 months away depending on the weather,” Mr Ciano said.

“They’re just completing the documentation at the moment with plans to start on the site imminently.”

Mr Ciano revealed that local builders, Greg Clark Building, will be expanding their seniors living construction efforts, having previously built the local residential aged care home, Uniting Caroona, which originally opened in January 1997.

“It’s a beautiful legacy for this local family business to continue with this project,” Mr Ciano said.

The official turning of the soil at the new Uniting Yamba retirement village site. Pictured are Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, CVC Mayor Jim Simmons, Uniting Area Manager Graham Childs, Uniting Development Manager John Pearce and Chair of Yamba Uniting Church Council Pam Coulson.

With 84 independent living spaces planned for the area, as well as on-site amenities including a clubroom with library and BBQ area, the construction phase will inevitably bring a little extra noise to Yamba Road and Freeburn Street residents.

The new Uniting Yamba retirement village site.

“We want to try and have as minimal impact on the community as possible and will continue to communicate the process to residents so they understand what’s happening throughout the entire build,” he said.

“We’re just hoping to create something that meets the vision we want to create for the community here in Yamba, and, more importantly, that this vision is something this community will enjoy.”

The development will have one, two and three-bedroom apartments facing the Marina on Yamba Road and villas in Freeburn Street. The new development will also include an allocation of affordable housing.

The site will include: