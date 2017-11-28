Yacht thief gets another six months' jail

CRIME SCENE: Police declared a crime scene between Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point after a stolen yacht was spotted from the air.

CONVICTED French yacht thief Frederic Bouchet's visit to Australia has just become even more expensive, for Australia.

Bouchet appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, by video link from jail.

Bouchet told the court he cannot pay $90,000 court-ordered restitution for damage to the yacht and other property, as well as the cost of chartering search aircraft, recovering the yacht and inspecting it for insurance purposes.

"I have no money,” Bouchet told the court.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Bouchet had been given three months to pay restitution.

"I ordered six months in default,” he said.

"You don't have to pay now, you'll cut it out in prison,” Mr Woodford told him.

"Your release date is in March, but you'll now have another six months cumulative.”

Told that Bouchet had a departure date in February, when he was to be deported, Mr Woodford said he could not help that.

"Take it up with the immigration authorities at your date of departure.

"I can't do anything about the immigration authorities.”

Bouchet, 48, has been convicted of stealing the $260,000 yacht and a $1200 dinghy from a marina at Palm Beach in Sydney between July 30 and August 11.