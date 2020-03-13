XXXXXX XXXXXX Teacher with taste for adventure takes on national quiz show

Gympie teacher Jo Springall is about to appear on television.

MONKLAND State School teacher Jo Springall can soon tick “TV appearance” off her bucketlist.

Since turning 50 earlier this year Ms Springall has sorted out the things to do that “make my heart pump”.

“There’s a few - be on TV, be in the paper, and next week I’m going to Africa to go on a safari,” she said.

Ms Springall saw an advertisement on SBS for contestants for the quiz show Mastermind, hosted by former TV journalist Jennifer Byrne.

She flew to Sydney for the filming where she got to meet and speak with Ms Byrne before the filming of the episode.

Gympie's Mastermind contestant Jo Springall.

“It was fantastic. She’s really laid-back and an absolute trivia buff herself,” Ms Springall said.

There was added impetus for her to appear.

“I’m a continuous learner. And I wanted to show the students that even though you may not be particularly good at something, it’s alright to give it a go,” she said.

Mastermind pits contestants against the clock and challenges them to answer a series of special topic questions.

During each episode, four contestants have 90 seconds to answer as many questions as possible on their special subject.

In round two, they again face 90 seconds of rapid-fire questions, this time on general knowledge.

The winner, with the highest combined score, goes on to compete against other nightly winners for a place in the grand final.

Ms Springall said her special subject was Expo 88 in Brisbane.

The secret to her success on the subject came directly from being on the ground during the event.

“I worked there,” she said.

While Ms Springall was tight-lipped about the outcome of the episode, she did say it will be an exciting contest.

The episode will air next Wednesday on SBS at 6pm, or after that time on streaming service SBS On Demand.