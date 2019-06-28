Menu
TEAM TRUSTUM Millie Trustum from Tatham is in a Brisbane Hospital receiving chemotherapy and a possible bone marrow transplant..
Health

X-rays revealed a large mass behind little girl's heart

Susanna Freymark
by
28th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
FIVE days after Christmas, seven-year-old Millie Trustum arrived at Lismore Base Hospital with shoulder and chest pain.

X-rays showed her whole left lung was "whited out". She was transferred to the Gold Coast for a chest drain to remove the fluid in and around her lung.

Further x-rays revealed a large mass, the size of a grapefruit, behind her heart.

Millie had T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

The Tatham girl has had operations and chemotherapy treatment and is currently in Brisbane undergoing more chemo.

A morning tea is being held at Betty Bennett's home, 98 Johnson St, Casino, on June 29 from 10am to 1pm to raise money for Clem Jones Sundale Leukaemia/ Lymphoma Village at Coopers Plains. This is where the Trustum family stays while Millie is at hospital.

Morning tea is $10. Follow Little Trusty's Big Journey on Facebook.

