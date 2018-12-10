X-Factor talent to headline Gympie's New Year's Eve party

The stars are aligning in Gympie once again, with an X-Factor talent, Triple J darlings and indie artists headlining this year's New Year's Eve party.

The stars are aligning in Gympie once again, with an X-Factor talent, Triple J darlings and indie artists headlining this year's New Year's Eve party. Mike Knott BUN010115THUMB1

AN X-FACTOR star, popular Triple J rockers and one of Australia's newest indie artists have been unveiled as the acts who are going to keep Gympie dancing this New Year's Eve.

ARIA platinum artist Taylor Henderson is the headline act for this year's party, which will rock Nelson Reserve in three weeks' time.

The Borrow My Heart hit-maker rose to fame after placing third on the fourth series of Australia's Got Talent in 2010 and as runner-up of The X Factor Australia in 2013.

Taylor Henderson is playing in Gympie this New Year's Eve Contributed

In November 2013, he released his self-titled album, which debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart and was certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association.

This will be Taylor's first time to the Nelson Reserve amphitheatre.

Taylor will be supported by acclaimed Triple J darlings Eliza and The Delusionals, Aussie rockers Tennessee Lights and local indie singer Aspy Jones.

Eliza and The Delusionals. Contributed

The family-friendly event will fire up at 6pm and finish at 9pm with a fireworks display.

A council spokeswoman said residents in the town centre should be mindful to keep pets secure or indoors during the fireworks display at 9pm.

Free rides and kid's activities will also be held throughout the evening, as well as food stalls and a cash bar.

This is a free event, and everyone is encouraged to bring along a blanket and/or chairs, with parking available around Memorial Park, IGA and throughout Mary St.