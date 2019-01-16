Wrong place, wrong time for jailed Gympie man

Monkey see...

A MAN who stumbled on a police raid at a Gympie house last month disobeyed police instructions to stay put, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday. Cody Steven Hazelgrove, 35, of Gympie pleaded guilty via video link from jail to escaping lawful custody on December 16, possessing a bong the next day and squatting in a dwelling between October 13 and December 13 last year. Hazelgrove explained his escape as a case of "monkey see, monkey do.” Police had ordered people to stay at the house and Hazelgrove left while police struggled with occupants of the house. He said he had seen others leaving and decided to do the same. "You turned up at a house when there was a drug raid going on,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said. "Police have a difficult job to do and are sometimes very much outnumbered and have to rely on people obeying their instructions,” he said, sentencing Hazelgrove to concurrent jail, with the right to apply for parole from next Sunday.

Child protection

A SOUTHSIDE man who failed in his obligation to report use of a vehicle, under the Child Protection Act, was fined $500 in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday. Jay Christian Parton, 46, pleaded guilty to offences on June 15, October 18 and December 12 last year. Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $500.

Disqualified for fines

HERVEY Bay man Ethan Ambrose Miller, 28, was fined $250 and disqualified for a mandatory one month, with no conviction recorded, after he pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates court on Monday to driving at Monkland on December 9 while his licence was suspended for unpaid fines.