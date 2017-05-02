'Wrong number': jail warning over misuse of emergency line

A Gympie man has been given a warning over misusing the triple-0 line.

TRIPLE-O remains the right number to call for help in the event of a serious emergency.

But Gympie man John Sheridan Moffitt learned in Gympie Magistrates Court last week it was the wrong number for him to dial without good reason.

Gympie magistrate M. Baldwin told Moffitt, 57, that misusing the emergency number was a serious offence, for which people had in the past sometimes gone to jail.

The police prosecutor told the court police had attended Moffitt's home on March 29, to speak to someone else.

Moffitt became "argumentative and abusive to police,” the prosecutor said.

Later, he called the 000 emergency number and "demanded to be transferred to Gympie police.” He then swore at the shift supervisor.

Moffitt was aware it was an emergency line and that he was not reporting an emergency, she said.

Moffitt said he was upset, because "police dragged me mate away.”

Mrs Baldwin warned Moffitt: "People have gone to jail for this sort of offence.

"Make sure you don't get drunk again and angry,” she said, placing Moffitt on a six-month $800 good behaviour bond.

"Good behaviour means laying off the grog a little bit, because you don't know what you'll do,” she said.

In a separate matter before the court, Carlee Jean Porter, 19, of The Dawn, was fined $600 and disqualified from obtaining a drivers licence for three months after she pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving and unlawful possession of a prescription drug on March 19.

The court was told Porter was stopped for a random breath test in a Nash St car park. She had never held a licence, but produced one in another name, police said.

Porter said she was having difficulty coping with the death of her father.