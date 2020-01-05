Menu
The Valley Rattler leaves Gympie station.
News

Writer slams Gympie locals over their ‘negativity’

Staff writer
5th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

THE overwhelming negativity of Gympie locals to efforts designed to assist the community whether it be by council or private enterprise amaze me.

Naysayers, uneducated opinion commentators and a lack of communication from relevant authorities (council or otherwise), all destroy the fact that we are at least having a go at maintaining Gympie.

It makes me think at times that exposure to the most irrelevant comments from people and these published in The Gympie Times does nothing but build a division between positive and negative aspects of why things are done.

The page 4 story on Wednesday 1 under Scott Kovacevic’s banner is nothing short of filler stories for sensationalism.

Mary Valley Rattler, Old Gympie Railway Station, Wednesday October 2, 2019.
Print negativity, get negativity back. Everyone is entitled to the position they take, but the opinions of Bianca Rose, Dymond Cherry, Roj Blake, Leslie Hanson, Tim Stephens, Renita Henry- May, Kerrie Mckewin and Gerry Crase are presented by the GT and a majority of people consider these opinions as truth.

So don’t publish these opinions as fact, as the headline would allude to.

I don’t necessarily agree with the way things get done, but at least it’s getting done.

Tell me the story of business that benefits from increased tourist traffic, tell me the story of future structure when the bypass is complete.

Mary Valley Rattler .
If you are not happy with what’s happening then provide alternative options.

Maybe a plan of positive storyline will help everyone as we move into the new decade, not just easy story grabs.

John Kelly, Monkland

Gympie Times

