Writer has ‘missed the point’ of Gympie councillor’s article

Letter writer Merv Welch wrote he was "genuinely disappointed by the lack of substantial evidence in support of Councillor Jensen's provocative declaration" regarding gender equality in local government.

Letter writer Merv Welch wrote he was "genuinely disappointed by the lack of substantial evidence in support of Councillor Jensen's provocative declaration" regarding gender equality in local government.

Letter to the Editor

Merv Welch (February 20, 2021) writes he doesn‘t understand why Cr Dolly Jensen asks that we ’think again’. Mr Welch has missed the point.

LETTER: ‘Provocative’ article on gender inequality lacked evidence

Gender pay inequity is a feature of the Australian Labor market, up to 20% pay differences.

Gender equality in local government? Thing again, says Cr Dolly Jensen

If good people ignore this fact and do nothing, the women in our lives will continue to be undervalued in salary terms because women largely work as aged care workers, teachers, child care workers, nurses, bank workers and in hospitality.

CLICK HERE: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

Facebook is only one of the ways we shared news from The Gympie Times. Here is how to make sure you don't miss out.

These are important roles in our society - could you or your family live without this support?

I recognise that men who do this kind of work are also underpaid. What Cr Jensen is suggesting is the recognition of the contribution women make in our community, will only occur when people take an action, putting some real goals around implementation.

Here is a clear example. About 25 years ago the Australian Labor Party did just that, by introducing targets for women in the party,and over time they have more or less achieved equality of representation.

Look at the Qld Parliament! Whereas the LNP/Liberal Party continually struggle with female representation in their ranks, because they have never done anything to change their boys club.

International Women’s Day is an opportunity to reflect, speak out and take an action. Thank you Dolly for this timely contribution.

Joy Buckland, Ninderry QLD