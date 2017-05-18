Wrestlers will amaze

INTERNATIONAL Wrestling Australia (IWA) has spent close to 20 years perfecting a unique form of live entertainment that has to be seen, to be believed.

A slick combination of comedy, athleticism and drama, they are the physical embodiment of comic book superheroes and villains.

The company features some of Australia's most talented and accomplished performers, some of whom have performed for the global juggernaut WWE, along with other major wrestling companies from around the world.

A spokesperson for the company said they will be unmissable performances.

"We invite you to enter our world of wonder and excitement by reserving your seats now, although we're sure you'll only need the edge.”