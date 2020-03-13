Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

crime police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

        premium_icon Fishing firing at popular Gympie spot

        News Almost near perfect conditions for anglers around Gympie region.

        • 13th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus

        • 13th Mar 2020 11:31 AM
        HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        premium_icon HIGHWAY ASSAULT: Woman punched near Bruce Highway

        Crime Police said the incident occurred just before 7am this morning.

        Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

        premium_icon Resident terrified after ute ploughs into her yard

        News The alleged offender will face court next month.