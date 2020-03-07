Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Savvy shoppers are capitalising on the shortage of toilet paper and selling their excess rolls online at outrageous profits.
Savvy shoppers are capitalising on the shortage of toilet paper and selling their excess rolls online at outrageous profits.
Health

Would you pay $100 for a roll of toilet paper?

by Michelle Collins
7th Mar 2020 11:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENTERPRISING supermarket shoppers are flogging their toilet rolls on social media for outrageous profits.

Loo paper is a big seller on Gumtree, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. For example, a Quilton 10-pack is listed on eBay for $45 - a tidy profit when Coles sells its 20-packs for $10.

Some posts are clearly tongue-in-cheek.

A Caloundra Gumtree seller is offering two rolls "in perfect condition" for $100 each.

"Will separate the sheets if someone wants 20 or more for $1 each," the post offers.

A seller in Southern Sydney has listed a 24-pack of Quilton 3-ply for $550,000 but that's cheap compared to the $2 million asking price for one roll of "corona virus" toilet paper offered by someone in Perth.

On eBay a seller is offering a single roll for $27.47 (plus postage) to "ride out the apocalypse in 3 ply Deluxe Comfort," the ad reads.

And loo paper is a coveted competition prize.

At Acacia Ridge on Thursday night Check Raise Poker "free-roll" tournament winner was chuffed when, along a hundred bucks for making first place, he literally earned a free roll - of toilet paper.

And likewise, over at Brisbane's Alderley Arms Hotel, among the prizes handed out to lucky Harry's Trivia winners was - drumroll please! - a roll of youknowwhat.

Trivia host Dani Westport says the usual prizes are cash and wine.

"This week I thought I'd throw in a roll of toilet paper as a prize considering how valuable and in short supply they are these days," she says.

"It was actually a roll I'd stolen from work because we were running out at home.

"The team that won the toilet roll was ecstatic - one of the men literally cheered and did a happy dance.

"Things then got a little complicated as they tried to decide which team member would keep the roll or whether they could divide it up."

coronavirus health panic buying stockpiling toilet paper

Just In

    Sick doctor treated patients

    Sick doctor treated patients
    • 7th Mar 2020 10:51 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        premium_icon Mining plan to inject millions into economy, create 500 jobs

        News International company unveils major plan to take the region into a new era

        Curran unveils two big election promises

        premium_icon Curran unveils two big election promises

        News Gympie election 2020: Incumbent mayor rolls out two major deals for the region

        Wet week ahead for Gympie as weather swells

        premium_icon Wet week ahead for Gympie as weather swells

        News UP to 70mm could fall in Gympie over the next week, while talk of tropical lows...

        The winning combo to prove big for Gladiators this season

        premium_icon The winning combo to prove big for Gladiators this season

        News Nix’s boys are aiming to improve on last year and he believes they have what it...