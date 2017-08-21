Would you know what to do in a nuclear attack?

EDITORIAL COMMENT (EDITOR SHELLEY STRACHAN)

THE one letter in our Letters section tomorrow implores our civic leaders to make public post haste the plan Gympie region (and Australian) people should follow if, heaven forbid, we ever came under nuclear attack.

We remain alert - but not alarmed - about terrorism, but maybe we should be alert but not alarmed about this possibility too, former Gympie City alderman Julie Lawrence OAM suggests.

Mrs Lawrence reminds us that while we are all busy arguing about sex marriage, the date of Australia Day and dual citizenship, our country remains a player on the world stage.

We are one of the United States' closest allies and therefore a possible target should tensions between Trump and Kim Jong-Dumb ever tip over into war.

North Korea's Supreme (with extra cheese) Leader has thankfully stepped away from his provocative plan to fire missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam, but the US and South Korea are scheduled for more joint military drills this week, and it's only a matter of time before tensions escalate again. Would you know what to do in the event of a nuclear strike?

While it seems surreal and even crazy to have to contemplate it, perhaps it wouldn't hurt to be a little prepared.