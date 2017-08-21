23°
News

Would you know what to do in a nuclear attack?

Shelley Strachan | 21st Aug 2017 11:03 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EDITORIAL COMMENT (EDITOR SHELLEY STRACHAN)

THE one letter in our Letters section tomorrow implores our civic leaders to make public post haste the plan Gympie region (and Australian) people should follow if, heaven forbid, we ever came under nuclear attack.

We remain alert - but not alarmed - about terrorism, but maybe we should be alert but not alarmed about this possibility too, former Gympie City alderman Julie Lawrence OAM suggests.

Mrs Lawrence reminds us that while we are all busy arguing about sex marriage, the date of Australia Day and dual citizenship, our country remains a player on the world stage.

We are one of the United States' closest allies and therefore a possible target should tensions between Trump and Kim Jong-Dumb ever tip over into war.

North Korea's Supreme (with extra cheese) Leader has thankfully stepped away from his provocative plan to fire missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam, but the US and South Korea are scheduled for more joint military drills this week, and it's only a matter of time before tensions escalate again. Would you know what to do in the event of a nuclear strike?

While it seems surreal and even crazy to have to contemplate it, perhaps it wouldn't hurt to be a little prepared.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editorial north korea nuclear attack opinion

What is the fate of the Kybong servo?

What is the fate of the Kybong servo?

There are fears for the survivability of a major local employer

Hectic weekend: Crashes, serious burn and party KO

A car rolled over after coming off the side of the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie on Saturday.

Busy weekend in the Gympie region

Unregistered, uninsured and on four drugs

Drug drivers faced penalties in Gympie Magistrates Court

Gympie man among drug drivers fined in Gympie Magistrates Court

Gympie extremes: your weather for the week

QLD WEATHER CHART: Isolated patches of cloud over far north Queensland due to moist onshore winds are triggering a few showers. Skies are clear over the remainder of the state under a large ridge of high pressure. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

A few extremes this week in Gympie

Local Partners

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

UPDATE: Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

Erin Yarwood's Facebook photo with Matt Golinski.

Couple welcomes first child

Opera star 'springs' in Gympie for show

ON SONG: A Gympie performance will be added to Clarissa Foulcher's impressive resume next month.

Mezzo soloist brings her dazzling range to gold city.

Take a trip back in time

TIME TRAVELLERS: Fleau des Francais team of (from Left) Jordan Eggmolesse, Jackson Douglas, Nathan Richter and Daniel Harris will be appearing at Victory Village, just north of Tiaro next Sunday.

Medieval village to host renaissance fayre

Aspiring talent and icons join forces at Amamoor

The new Muster number gets a big thumbs up from Ian Dawson and Mayor Mick Curran.

The Muster is only seven days away

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

LOCAL music legend Paul Kelly has thrilled fans with the announcement of a massive tour around Australia and New Zealand.

Truth behind Whitney Houston’s ‘fairytale’ life

Documentary reveals the 'truth' behind Whitney Houston's life.

IT MIGHT be the greatest myth in modern pop music.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

GALLERY: Fun and fashion at the races

Monica Belz.

Fashion and fun meet at the Gympie Showgrounds

BOOK YOUR INSPECTION TODAY

108 Golden Hind Ave, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated on a large 1,004m2 corner block, the property will require some work, fully fenced and landscaped. The home is HardiPlank with timber verandas both...

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

TOO GOOD TO MISS!!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $249,000

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

a home 2 adore!

127 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $256,000!

Check out this solid investment! It is not surprising that so many buyers are coming to Gympie when you can buy a great highset home like this one, so close to...

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 AUCTION ON SITE...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK

43 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK This spacious timber home is situated on a large 1489m2 block within a short walking distance to Mary Street, primary school and...

PRICED TO SELL!!!

5/35 Cootharaba Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a quality unit in a great location. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms with built-ins, one bathroom and open plan...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

New Gympie real estate mag has everything you need

Look out for SOLD ON in The Gympie Times on Wednesday.

The first Gympie edition of Sold On will be out on Wednesday

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.