‘Worst hail storm I’ve ever seen’ - region lashed by storm

UPDATE 2.50pm: THE supercell has delivered ‘golf ball’ sized hail to parts of the Gympie region including Cooran, Kandanga, Tandur and Wolvi just after 2.20pm.

Resident Luke Rogers wrote on The Gympie Times facebook page and said it was “the worst hail storm he had ever seen.”

Another storm which is expected to develop around Nanango and Murgon is set to hit Gympie in the next few hours.

Here are some hail photos from across the Mary Valley.

Higgins Storm Chasing have warned Tin Can Bay of a severe thunderstorm producing large hail and strong winds in the next 10 minutes.

Golf ball sized hail reported in Kandanga just after 2.30pm. Photo: Courtesy of Brydie Weston.

A SUPERCELL with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall could impact the Gympie region later this afternoon, the Bureau of Metereology has warned.

A line of thunderstorms are already developing around Imbil and on the Sunshine Coast which will most likely stay south of Gympie, but residents have been warned to be on alert with thunderstorms developing around Nanango and Murgon.

WEATHER WARNING: The Gympie region could expect a supercell this afternoon depending on the storms that develop around Nanango and Murgon. Photo: Bureau of Metereology

BoM forecaster David Crock said the conditions were perfect for severe thunderstorms to develop around the Gympie region.

“For a storm to be severe, you have to have heat, moisture, instability and lots of wind which are all there today,” Mr Crock said.

“It is difficult to guarantee hail, but it is likely with these types of storms.”

Imbil residents can expect upwards of 50mm as they receive several different thunderstorms today and Gympie can expect between 30-50mm with a slight possibility of more rainfall depending on the severity of the storms.

“It’s recommended that people park their cars undercover and to avoid parking under any trees,” he said.

More thunderstorms are set to develop tomorrow afternoon but are forecasted to be less severe than today’s storms.