FLOODING IMMINENT: SES warns residents to prepare now

Whether taking on developers hell-bent on destroying the Coast’s natural appeal or a Prime Minister indifferent to the plight of the poor, Bill Hoffman has never been one to mince his words. Bill’s been a journalist for 32 years, 29 of those on the Coast. Love him or hate him, he'll get you blogging.

UPDATE 10.20AM:

SUNSHINE Coast SES controller Janet Scott has advised residents to start preparing now for flooding, fearing if the rain continues as is for just a few more hours there will be homes inundated across the region.

She said they were short on volunteers this morning, being a Monday morning, and warned people not to expect a rapid response from the SES, given the lack of manpower, if they left it late enough to require emergency assistance.

Ms Scott said they were attending a number of jobs this morning in Nambour for leaking roofs, and some sandbag filling was being done, but urged locals to head to hardware stores and other places to fill bags and prepare themselves.

"If this keeps up then yes, we will require quite a few (sandbags)," Ms Scott said.

"If it keeps going the way it is in Caloundra for a few hours there'll be a lot of people getting water into their houses."

She was speaking from Nambour, where she said it was "coming down" hard.

INCOMING: The weather system ramping up. Bureau of Meteorology

Ms Scott said areas like Eudlo, Nambour, Caloundra and Maroochydore were most renowned for flooding and expected that to be where flooding would occur if the rain continues to tumble down.

The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting more rain across the Sunshine Coast today, with falls to 100mm and more in some places.

Lake Macdonald Dam (119mm), Tinbeerwah (118mm) and Cooroy (105mm) were among the places most drenched over the past 24 hours.

Most coastal areas were receiving between 25mm-50mm on Sunday, with Noosa and further north copping 50mm-100mm.

Bureau forecaster David Grant said as long as the easterly winds prevailed there was a chance of more rain, after a trough over the souther coast in remaining in place, bringing heavy rain until at least Tuesday.

A strong wind warning is still in place for today and tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 40kmh predicted.

Residents downstream of the region's dams have also been advised to be aware of the hazardous outflows from dams overflowing or close to spilling over.

An Seqwater spokesman said Wappa Dam had reached more than 105% capacity yesterday, while Ewen Maddock Dam was at over 93% full now and expected to hit 99% capacity by tomorrow.

"Be aware of running waters downstream," he advised.

A Sunshine Coast Airport spokesman said there were some delays at present but they were "not significant", only about 20-30 minutes on select flights.

TransLink was not reporting any service outages for Sunshine Coast train lines at this stage.

WORST CASE: The Higgins team has sent this alert out, warning of the worst case scenario of 500mm dumping in 24 hours. Higgins Storm Chasing

EARLIER:

COAST storm chasers have warned of a possible 'worst case scenario' super storm which could dump up to 500mm within 24 hours on the Sunshine Coast and surrounding regions.

Higgins Storm Chasing released the forecast yesterday afternoon, ahead of what could be another wild, wet day in the region today.

"A very dangerous thunderstorm with extremely heavy rainfall up to 500mm has the 'potential' to develop between about Bundaberg and Brisbane on Monday," the forecast reads.

"That also includes Hervey Bay, Fraser Island, Gympie the Sunshine Coast and adjacent inland areas also at risk.

"This type of storm could cause SEVERE flash flooding and place many lives at risk.

"The current weather pattern along the South East Coast is producing 'favourable' conditions for this type of storm to develop.

"Similar has happened in recent times to locations such as the Northern Gold Coast Hinterland, Caboolture, Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Rainbow Beach causing severe flooding."

SYSTEM: The coastal trough, taken from the radar late yesterday. Bureau of Meteorology

The warning, shared more than 7500 times on social media, comes as a coastal trough which has dumped hundreds of millimetres of rain on the region over the past 48 hours was expected to intensify, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting widespread falls of up to 120mm, with thunderstorm activity to increase those falls in isolated areas.

Bureau forecaster David Grant said the coastal trough would continue to push "waves" of cloud across the region, with coastal and hinterland areas to again cop plenty of rain.

Mr Grant expected rainfall to intensify overnight and today.

Officially, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting up to 150mm of rain on Monday and Tuesday for Maroochydore.

He said the forecast beyond Monday-Tuesday was too uncertain to make with any confidence at this stage.

A strong wind warning is in place for Sunshine Coast waters today and tomorrow and temperatures are sitting at or below monthly averages at present.