Worrying shark behaviour trend has emerged

Sharks are often seen behind fishing trawlers.

FISHERMEN say more sharks than ever are stalking their boats for a quick feed and the emerging trend has sparked a call for action.

Following the fifth shark attack in just over 12 months, questions have again been raised over drumline programs in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and the safety of swimmers.

But some fishermen have suggested there may be more behind what appears to be an increased shark presence in the region than initially thought.

Mackay Recreational Fishers Alliance president John Bennett said word among commercial, environmental and recreational fishing groups was that more sharks were appearing near fishing vessels on the reef.

Mackay Recreational Fishers Alliance president John Bennett has called for more research into shark behaviour.

"There is anecdotal evidence of a learnt behaviour of sharks," Mr Bennet said. "They (may) associate the noise of a boat (with) a free feed.

"To say there are more sharks, I don't know that.

"When you talk to trawler fishermen … you see behind the trawler boat a whole lot of sharks … they are there for the by-product.

"Are they getting smarter? I don't know that. It's worth someone finding out, particularly in the Whitsundays.

"There have been five attacks in about 12 months … the law of averages says there is something different going on."

People being urged to remain 'shark smart'

Mr Bennett said there was a case for someone to start a research project and discover whether sharks had adapted to human behaviour.

"They're an apex predator, you don't get to be an apex predator by making silly decisions," he said.

"It is worth finding out if there is a learnt behaviour or an issue happening in this one area."

Commercial fisherman Nathan Rynn believes it is only a matter of time before Townsville experiences a shark attack.

Mr Rynn runs his operation around waters from Townsville to Bowen and believes there will be more attacks if shark numbers are not brought under control.

"We've been bashing on for years about the shark numbers and no one will listen until someone gets eaten," he said.

"I encourage people I know not to swim in the ocean here anymore, and I won't let my kids in.

"Twelve years ago I would have one offshore net to chase small sharks, queen fish, grey mackerel - species like that - and it would last 12 months.

"Ten years later I go through four of these nets in the same amount of time, costing $20,000, and the reason is the increase in large shark numbers."

The State Government issued a warning yesterday for people to be shark smart until November 17.

The alert comes after the shark attack in Hook Passage earlier this week.

The warning was applied to Whitsunday Island National Park, Whitsunday Ngaro Sea Trail and Whitsunday National Park islands.

Find more information about being shark smart here https://www.daf.qld.gov.au/sharksmart.