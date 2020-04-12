Menu
Worrying new signs of COVID-19 infection

by Ben Feuerherd, New York Post
12th Apr 2020 12:59 PM

Some coronavirus patients may suffer neurological problems such as dizziness, headaches and impaired consciousness, according to a study released this week.

The study, conducted by several researchers in Wuhan, China, examined the symptoms of 214 coronavirus patients, and found nearly half of those with severe cases had neurological issues.

About a third of all patients studied - both severe and non-severe cases - had at least some neurological symptoms.

The study found 36 patients suffered dizziness, 28 had headaches and 16 suffered impaired consciousness.

 

A lab technician dipping a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Centre. Picture: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Seizures and ataxia, a nervous system disease that causes slurred speech and stumbling, were each found in one patient with a severe case.

Nineteen patients experienced sensory impairment, such as loss of taste and smell, the study found.

On Friday, the worldwide coronavirus death toll rose to more than 100,000 people, according to figures released by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1,650,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed across 185 countries, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The highest numbers of cases remain in the United States (475,000+), Spain (157,000+), Italy (147,000+), Germany (119,000+) and France (118,000+).

The highest death tolls have been reported in Italy, Spain, France, the United Kingdom and New York City.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

