Worry as group discovers ‘dodgy’ donation tins

Gladstone District Wildlife Carers had its busiest year yet in 2019.

THE Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers Association is warning residents to look out for "dodgy" collection containers falsely claiming to be raising money for the organisation.

As the group faced its busiest 12 months yet last year, training and education co-ordinator Jodi Jones said they were now aiming to increase fundraising targets for 2020 to cope with the steep rise in animals needing care.

She said she didn't want people donating to false tins in the belief their money was helping local wildlife.

"It happens every now and again where people just put out donation tins, and sometimes they do it with the best of intentions," she said.

Ms Jones said a group member had noticed a fake collection container that looked like a yoghurt container with writing on it.

An official Gladstone District Wildlife Carers donation tin.

She said there were about 30 genuine collection containers for the Gladstone and District Wildlife Carers Association which were "very distinctive" with the group's ABN, website and logo printed on it.

Ms Jones said last year about 68 joeys were in care at a cost of about $1200 each, with most of the money coming from the volunteer carers.

She said the group was aiming to increase its fundraising after collecting $8000 last year.

"We have a few operational costs - our care line costs about $800 a year and we fund that ourselves," she said.

"And a lot of people want to help but they don't have $50 a week to spend on an animal. That's a big barrier to a lot of people wanting to help."

She said last year was "tricky".

"It was our toughest year because we had the fires in December and we'd had no rain all year," Ms Jones said.

Any false donation containers can be reported to the ACNC on 132 262.