Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Worlds collide as Gympie court told of bloodshed at council

CULTURES CLASH: Diana Redden-King, Merv Tomlinson, Dawn Tomlinson and Wit-boooka leave Gympie District Court.
CULTURES CLASH: Diana Redden-King, Merv Tomlinson, Dawn Tomlinson and Wit-boooka leave Gympie District Court.
Arthur Gorrie
by

TWO worlds collided in Gympie District Court on Wednesday as Gympie land rights activists challenged the jurisdiction of the court, while seeking to defend violence charges against them.

Diana Patricia Redden-King, Wit-Booka (charged under his registered name, Gary Tomlinson) and Bundaberg man Mervyn Tomlinson appeared on charges of assaulting Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith and trespassing on council property, which they claim is rightfully Aboriginal land.

Group spokeswoman, Miss Redden-King said the three had attended Gympie Regional Council's Mary St headquarters with peaceful intent and were exercising their right to tell the council they believed it was occupying the site illegally.

She said the three had been dealt with violently and sought the reports of DNA and blood type analysis of samples from the council foyer, claiming most of the blood would have been Wit-boooka's.

She accused police of frustrating the defence by not willingly making evidence available, including video material taken by a bystander, identified as Janet Lang.

Crown prosecutor Susan Geary said Janet Lang was only calling police, but Miss Redden-King said the woman was holding the phone in a way which indicated otherwise.

Miss Redden-King also said police had been unco-operative in helping identify others present, who could be important witnesses for the defence.

Judge Gary Long noted the three appeared to be challenging the jurisdiction of the court while seeking that it exercise that jurisdiction regarding proper conduct of the trial.

He ordered police to provide relevant material and to have the arresting officer and Janet Lang available as witnesses for cross examination at a reconvened pre-trial hearing in Maroochydore on December 13.

Topics:  gympie council gympie court gympie crime mick curran wit-boooka

Gympie Times

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Half-a-million offered for hydrotherapy centre

Half-a-million offered for hydrotherapy centre

Another manjor election announcement from Gympie MP Tony Perrett

Mothar Mountain tamed by local driver

Coolum Beach Getaway Resort City of Gympie Street Stock Title winner Ryan Kahler (centre) with Ben Langton (left, second), and Peter Thompson (third).

Local driver tames the mountain

Gympie citizen of the year on child rape charges

Former Gympie Senior Citizen of the Year Gordon Lloyd Adams has pleaded not guilty to six child sex abuse charges including two of rape.

Man facing six child sex abuse charges

VOTING EARLY? Where to find your closest pre-polling station

Ballot to decide the order the candidates will appear in the 2016 council Election. The candidates numbers are put into envelopes and then the ballot box. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Where you can vote if you want to avoid election day crowds.

Local Partners