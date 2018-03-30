World's biggest sand island's visit from the Queen's Baton

BATON RELAY: Queen's Baton bearer David Anderson (right) hands the baton to Nai Nai Bird in a relay along the beach at Fraser Island last Sunday.

BATON RELAY: Queen's Baton bearer David Anderson (right) hands the baton to Nai Nai Bird in a relay along the beach at Fraser Island last Sunday. Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert

GYMPIE'S Nai Nai Bird was one of two baton bearers to carry the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton on K'gari (Fraser Island) last Sunday.

Joined by community members and tourists on the 90th day of the Queen's Baton Relay, Nai Nai and Fraser Island resident David Anderson carried the baton down the World Heritage-listed stretch of sand at Eurong Beach.

The Queen's Baton was welcomed to K'gari by traditional Butchulla dance and song, connecting the way of life on the island to the Queen's Baton visit and making it a particularly poignant moment for traditional owner Nai Nai, who lives at Wolvi.

"K'gari is a woman's spirit, so to have a woman carry the baton that's from the Queen, I'm extremely privileged,” she said.

"The community nominated me to be a part of the Queen's Baton Relay and to have them here watching this, they are just thrilled.

"I started preparing to be a baton bearer in October last year and I just can't believe it that it's actually here.

"The Games are about to begin and that's unreal.”