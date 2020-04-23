Menu
Hilary Smerdon. Picture: Shane Zahner
’World must know Gympie’s open for business’

Maddie Manwaring, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
24th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
SUPPORTING new mayor Glen Hartwig and "reining in excessive spending" were at the top of his priority list as deputy mayor.

Councillor Hilary Smerdon was officially named Gympie's new deputy mayor during yesterday's post-election council meeting.

New council member Dolly Jensen nominated Mr Smerdon, and it was seconded by Bruce Devereaux and councillors voted unanimously for his appointment to the role.

Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon during the first post-election council meeting
Mr Smerdon thanked his family and friends for their support and the residents of his division for electing him

He said he was grateful to be the choice for Deputy Mayor.

* New COVID-19 rules as Gympie region's new council meets

* Coronavirus update: Coast has one of two new Qld cases today

"I will do my best for the division in every way I can," he said.

"I don't take the role of councillor lightly and will continue to work, listen and represent my division and the region as a whole."

Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon
"We need to let the rest of the world know that Gympie is open for business," Mr Smerdon said.

"With good management we will thrive once again."

Mr Smerdon takes over from former deputy and Division 7 councillor Bob Leitch.

