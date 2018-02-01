World leaders in this pest about to descend on Gympie

An infestation of the giant rat's tail grass.

An infestation of the giant rat's tail grass. Daniel Burdon

GYMPIE Regional Council's Giant Rats Tail Grass forum, to be held 8am-12.30pm on Tuesday, February 27, will bring some of the world's industry leaders in pasture weeds to the Civic Centre to give guidance on managing the weed.

The event will feature Professor Brent Sellers from the University of Florida and Wayne Volger of Biosecurity Queensland.

Registration for the event is free, but tickets are strictly limited. Registrations close Thursday, February 22.

To book, visit gympie.qld.gov.au or call 1300 307 800.

The seed head of the Giant Rat's Tail grass. Have you seen this on your property? Daniel Burdon

About Professor Brent Sellers:

Professor Sellers is an Associate Professor and Extension Weed Specialist in the Agronomy Department of the University of Florida-IFAS, and is the Associate Center Director of the Range Cattle Research & Education Center in Ona, FL.

Giant rats tail is a serious pest in the Gympie region. Contributed

He received a B.S. degree in Biology and M.S. degree in Botany and Plant Pathology from Purdue University in 1995 and 1999, respectively.

Dr. Sellers completed his Ph.D. in Agronomy at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2003. He has been employed as a faculty member in Agronomy located at the Range Cattle Research & Education Center since 2004.

His research and extension program includes management of native and non-native weed species in pastures, rangeland, rights-of-way, and natural areas.

Dr. Sellers has trained 1 Ph.D. student and 4 M.S. students, and is currently advising a Ph.D. and M.S. student. He has published over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and over 150 extension articles.

Giant rats tail is a serious pest in the Gympie region. Jodie Dixon

About Dr Wayne Vogler:

Dr Wayne Vogler is Senior Weed Scientist with Biosecurity Queensland.

He has conducted research in the ecology and management of herbaceous and woody weeds since 1996 including species such as rubber vine, parthenium, Navua sedge and prickly acacia.

He has a particular interest in invasive grass management and has done extensive research into the ecology and management of giant rats tail grass and grader grass.