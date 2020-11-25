Menu
The RED HEART Campaign founder and award-winning journalist Sherele Moody with Sonia Anderson, launch the world-first online memorial. Picture: Liam Kidston
World first will keep woman and child victims in our hearts

by Shiloh Payne
25th Nov 2020 5:34 AM
Families of women and children lost to violence now have a place where their loved ones can be remembered forever.

The stories of more than 2200 victims of violence have been shared in the RED HEART Campaign's online memorial for women and children, which launched yesterday.

Horrendous abuse that's just part of my life

The epidemic we can no longer ignore

Poll question that shouldn't have been asked

With today marking the international day of elimination of violence against women, RED HEART Founder and award-winning journalist Sherele Moody said the memorial gave loved ones a simple place to visit.

"The memorial and the RED HEART campaign are inspired by the murder of Stacey-Ann Tracey and Sandra Bacon by my stepfather, but it's also inspired by all of the women and children lost to violence," she said.

"As generations go on these stories will be lost and at least we know there's a place where their stories will exist."

Family members of Hemi Goodwin-Burke, Bianca Girven, Jacinta and Robert Bush, Shae Francis, Rachel Mary Thulborn, Michelle Lawrence, Annette Mason and Stacey-Ann Tracy, who were all lost to violence, all stood in solidarity at yesterday's launch.

Sonia Anderson, mother of Bianca Girven who was murdered by her partner in 2010, said she stood in solidarity with the work Ms Moody had done for victims of violence.

"Bianca had been an anti-violence campaigner herself and she helped women who were subjected to violence and homelessness and when she died I vowed to follow in her footsteps, continue her work in honour of her and that's what I've been doing for the last ten years," she said

 

 

 

 

Originally published as World first will keep woman and child victims in our hearts

domestic violence editors picks memorial red heart campaign sherele moody

