Minister for innovation, tourism industry development and the commonwealth games Kate Jones with Uber regional general manager Susan Anderson and chief pilot of ScUber Erika Bergman at the launch of ScUber, the first ride sharing submarine launched at Heron Island.
Matt Taylor GLA230519SCUBER
Travel

WORLD FIRST: Heron Island visitors can book underwater Uber

Matt Taylor
by
23rd May 2019 12:39 PM | Updated: 1:20 PM
IN A world first, visitors to Heron Island on the Great Barrier Reef will be able to book a submarine - and they can do it through Uber.

The world's first ride sharing submarine was launched today in a partnership between Tourism and Events Queensland and Uber, and is touted as a new opportunity to showcase the great barrier reef to the world.

The announcement was made by tourism Minister Kate Jones, who said it would generate an extra 1.4million visitors and inject more than $1.8billion into the local economy.

Ms Jones said the partnership was a huge boost for Queensland.

"ScUber is a great initiative where we'll be able to showcase the GBR to the world," she said.

"We know so many people have the great barrier reef on their bucket list.

"The Great Barrier Reef is a special place and now we'll be able to see it through the world's first ScUber."

Joining Ms Jones at the announcement was Uber regional general manager Susan Anderson, who said the intitiative was about showcasing the reef to those who may not be able to swim or access it.

ScUber will be offered to riders and drive partners in selected Queensland cities from May 27, and a select number of customers in the US, France and Canada.

The environmentally friendly machine is battery powered, and will leave no environmental footprint behind.

Ms Anderson said it was important to make sure everyone could experience the reef and join in it's preservation.

"We know raising awareness and supporting the preservation of the great barrier reef is incredibly important to Australians across the country," she said.

"When people come and experience GBR for themselves they care, and when they care they will make different choices in how they might preserve and share that amongst friends and family.

"The power of Uber's network means we can broadcast this across the world in order to educate the world."

Uber users  will be able to book through the Uber app, strictly subject to availability.

The rideshare will be available starting at Heron Island before moving off the coast of Port Douglas in Tropical North Queensland.

Uber users will also have the opportunity to enter a competition with winners given the opportunity to travel to Queensland and experience the world-first initiative.

ScUber can plunge to depths of 30 metres and offers 180-degree views of the reef.

