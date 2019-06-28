World Cup delivery Warner will never forget

David Warner has a busy weekend planned, with a visit to a London hospital the day after batting for Australia against the Kiwis where his wife, Candice, will give birth to the couple's third daughter.

The couple suffered the first of two miscarriages one week after Warner's teary press conference in Sydney last year, following the ball-tampering scandal.

"I called Dave to the bathroom and told him I was bleeding," Candice said at the time.

"We knew I was miscarrying. We held one another and cried."

Candice and their two girls, Ivy Mae and Indi Rae, flew to London three weeks, ago, which was early enough in the pregnancy for Warner to witness the birth without missing a World Cup match.

Coach Justin Langer said helping choose the birthday formed part of Australia's planning.

"We were all over that. I don't like surprises, I wasn't just going to turn up and go, 'Oh she might have a baby, we might miss Davey for the semi-final'," Langer said.

The Aussies will travel from London to Manchester on Sunday. It will be back to work for Warner, 32, once his baby commitments are complete and he links up at Old Trafford.

Warner helped Australia qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia has a seven-day break leading into its final group match, which is against South Africa on July 6.

"My wife, as selfless as she is, cricket's priority and winning games for Australia and that's what we're trying to do," Warner said.

"It was unfortunate, we had two miscarriages during that time and so we would have had one (baby) before this, but that's just what happens.

"The stats (on miscarriages) are there - one in four, so we're just grateful to have two healthy little girls at the moment and hopefully that third one on Sunday.

"Hopefully I'll get through the (New Zealand) game and then wait, wait for the baby to come out. Then our preparation starts when I get to Manchester.

"I'm very excited, I can't wait. I think it's a bit of a relief for the wife actually.

"It's been a long time obviously. The last couple of days have been a bit tiring for her, but we're excited as a family.

"I just love being a father. I've got a great, supportive wife and a great family base at home as well.

Warner is the current leading run scorer at this year’s World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to obviously the baby coming out and then still concentrating on cricket. That's my first priority once that's (the birth) done."

Warner said he was "grateful" for his second coming as a cricketer.

"To come back here and represent my country and do the country proud … you know I am just excited to be back here and playing World Cup cricket for Australia," he said.