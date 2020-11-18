World class cinema heading for Gympie

GYMPIE residents will have the chance to see some world-class cinema normally only available in the big cities when a My Cinema My Film Festival event kicks off at the Gympie Cinema on Thursday.

MCMFF is a partnership between Travelling Film Festival and Independent Cinemas Australia Association and features a specially curated selection of features and short films to screen at cinemas across Australia with the aim of encouraging audiences to visit their local cinemas and support Australia’s film industry in these challenging COVID-19 impacted times of significantly reduced audience capacity and numbers.

The curated program of independent or arthouse films will include both Australian and international productions, in English and other languages. It will also include short films from Australia, both by Indigenous filmmakers and filmmakers with disability.

Included in the program is the highly acclaimed HIGH GROUND starring Simon Baker, newcomer Jacob Junior Nayinggul and Jack Thompson. Set against the stunning landscapes of 1930s Arnhem Land, a bloody war rages. Travis is a bounty hunter with one last hope of redemption. Djumbatj is a young Indigenous man trying to save the last of his family. As Travis and Gutjuk journey through the outback they begin to earn each other’s trust, but when the truths of Travis’ past actions are suddenly revealed, it is he who becomes the hunted. Screening Saturday 21st November at 12.40pm.

Tickets are $11 each ($9 concession). Information about the films on offer, dates and times and tickets all available here https://gympiecinema.com.au/

More information about the MCMFF can be found here:

https://mycinema.com.au/my-cinema-my-film-festival-regional/?fbclid=IwAR34-caWP4cb2Cvf1yqSx7nencON6nL4jsqsM1VgsZL8z6GTBUBGKZsXBHY