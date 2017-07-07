World Chocolate day - and isn't that every day?

HAPPINESS: Lillie Groves knows exactly what it so special about chocolate. "I love it because it's chocolatey,” she says. "And my favourite is Cherry Ripe.”

YES folks, it's World Chocolate Day and we are called on to celebrate.

Just as well history has already given us oodles of different kinds of chocolate and even all different kinds of chocolate liqueurs - white, dark and even Jaffa (orange and chocolate flavour).

And in case you feel you haven't had enough chocolate (or chocolate liqueur) by the end of the day, you get another chance when we all mark the American celebration of International (as opposed to "World”) Chocolate Day on September 13.

After all, is there anyone out there who doesn't like chocolate? If so, can I have your share?

Even people who are allergic to it (how sad is that?) would love to be able to eat chocolate, surely.

Cadbury is celebrating the day by launching six new multi-flavour products, including Mega Crunchie (with larger bits of honeycomb) and the Oreo Double Choc (with double the choc - obviously).

And there are four new bars emphasising different kinds of mint, coffee, caramel and berry flavours.

And Gympie's iconic Nestle instant coffee company is also in on the celebrations.

The Swiss based firm has invested hugely in World and International Chocolate Day promotions.

For investors, it is a little known fact that chocolate is the hardiest currency in the history of the world.

Once used as money by the Mayans, who wisely considered it more valuable than relatively useless gold, its initial cultivation was restricted to prevent too much counterfeit currency getting into the market.

Even without that protection though, chocolate has held its value against the dollar.

And why not? You can't eat money.