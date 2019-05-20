Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elderly man dies in tractor rollover

by Grace Mason
20th May 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN elderly man has died on a rural property near Mareeba after becoming trapped under a tractor.

Emergency services were called to the Narcotic Creek Rd cane farm at Chewko just after midday after the 85-year-old man was found trapped under the machinery by a family member.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Tablelands police Acting Insp Greg Giles said it is believed the tractor rolled after travelling down an embankment.

He said the Forensic Crash Unit and Workplace Health and Safety were investigating.

"It appears to have been a tragic accident," he said.

A WHS spokeswoman confirmed investigators were travelling to the site.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an 81-year-old man died at an El Arish residence after becoming trapped under a lawnmower on May 7.

Family members conducted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

cane farm tablelands tractor rollover workplace accident

Top Stories

    Korn star: "Coming off meth... I got a little fanatical"

    Korn star: "Coming off meth... I got a little fanatical"

    Movies AS a young woman tells Korn guitarist Brian ‘Head’ Welch of her battle with ‘cutting’ and self-harm, the mega rocker knows he flew to Australia for a reason.

    'Crack-a-lacking' rodeo adds thrilling finale in Gympie

    premium_icon 'Crack-a-lacking' rodeo adds thrilling finale in Gympie

    News Plenty to celebrate now Gympie Show has wound up for another year.

    • 20th May 2019 6:02 PM
    Chopper stood down following Bruce Hwy crash north of Gympie

    premium_icon Chopper stood down following Bruce Hwy crash north of Gympie

    News Ambulance, police on way to accident.

    • 20th May 2019 5:33 PM
    Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    premium_icon Calls for NAPLAN rethink after 'catastrophe'

    News NAPLAN Online is expected to be fully rolled-out by 2020