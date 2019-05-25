Workers were fooled into voting against their own interests

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny and daughter Lily (left) after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Saturday, 18 May, 2019. Approximately 16.5 million Australians have today voted in what is tipped to be a tight election contest between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with wife Jenny and daughter Lily (left) after winning the 2019 Federal Election, at the Federal Liberal Reception at the Sofitel-Wentworth hotel in Sydney, Saturday, 18 May, 2019. Approximately 16.5 million Australians have today voted in what is tipped to be a tight election contest between Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WORKERS FOOLED ONCE AGAIN

THE election has been and gone for another three years, a missed opportunity for major reform to make the country fairer, people chose to believe the smears and lies from not only the government but almost every news outlet, we were bombarded at every polling station with material stating "The Bill the country can't afford”.

People were worried about a death tax which was never Labor's policy, the negativity came from everywhere, and a nation of frightened people fell for it.

We live in a working class area the natural home of the Labor party, the party was born in outback Queensland for goodness sake, values of fairness, equality, of backing workers and jobs are at the heart of all Labor policies.

***A diptych created on Friday, May 17, 2019, of both major party leaders reacting to the death of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke **** Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten addresses the media following the passing of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke, at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bob Hawke, who served as Australia's 23rd prime minister from 1983-1991 and led Labor to four consecutive election victories, died at the age of 89. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING *** Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes an address following the passing of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke, at Brisbane Airport in Brisbane, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Bob Hawke, who served as Australia's 23rd prime minister from 1983-1991 and led Labor to four consecutive election victories, died at the age of 89. (AAP Image/Getty Images Pool, Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING BIANCA DE MARCHI/TRACEY NEARMY

We threw away a man who had great ideas for this country for a salesman, a man who is often depicted as a circus clown, a man with no policies and no vision, his only message was to stop Labor, and after less than a week we already have a backflip, how many more to come I wonder?

I know a lot of people are bored by even the mention of politics and know nothing about what each party stands for, but it's in our interests to at least learn a little bit about what we're voting for.

Labor had big plans for Queensland jobs of the future, the LNP only has coal which employs a very small percentage of Queenslanders, and what happens when countries no longer want our coal?

We can expect wages to keep on stagnating, and another round of penalty rate cuts on the 1st of July, the divide between the haves and the have nots will only widen in the next few years, the millionaires and billionaires will be slapping each other on the back for a job well done.

Once again they've fooled the workers of this country into voting against their own interests.

Joan Gillies,

Amamoor