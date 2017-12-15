Workers rush back to Queensland amid jobs boom

WORKERS are flooding back to Queensland in search of work as the state leads the nation in jobs created in 2017.

The influx is the main reason why Queensland's unemployment rate remains stuck at 5.9 per cent - there's more jobs, but there are also a lot more people.

It may also lead to workers getting pay increases next year.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in June Queensland recorded the highest quarterly increase in interstate migration since 2007 at 5038 people. For the June year Queensland had the highest net gain with 17,400 people.

But the state also led the nation in jobs created in 2017 at 113,000.

"There's a golden rule that population flows towards employment opportunity,'' economist Nick Behrens said.

"It's a really good indication of a labour market that's performing well.

"What we are seeing is people returning to the labour market, strong employment growth across full and part-time work and you have people moving back to Queensland to embrace jobs.''

He said mining was driving the growth, but the improvement was across a broad range of sectors.

The Palaszczuk Government is now chalking up 143,400 jobs being created since coming to power in 2015.

Treasurer Jackie Trad said the Government's number one priority was jobs and it was clear that its initiatives were working.

"In the last month alone we have seen 6200 jobs created across our state. That means 6200 more families who have increased security this Christmas.

"This is the 13th consecutive month of jobs growth in Queensland.

Nationally, the jobs market continues to improve with 61,600 jobs created in November, the best monthly result in two years.

"It has been an exceptional year for jobs growth - the second fastest annual increase on record - with around 383,300 jobs created over the past year,'' CommSec's Craig James said.