Workers ‘freaking out’ over hard closure speculation

A COOLANGATTA woman fearful of a hard border closer has challenged Annastacia Palaszczuk to leave her "Brisbane bubble" and see the cross-state muddle for herself.

Samantha Beau wrote to the Queensland Premier and invited her to lunch in a desperate bid to keep the border bubble operating.

Ms Beau's partner owns several restaurants in Coolangatta and the Tweed and said if Queensland slammed its borders shut to NSW they would be forced to close their businesses.

Samantha Beau’s partner owns several Coolangatta and Tweed restaurants and says she'll have to close if the rumoured hard border closure goes ahead. Picture: Jerad Williams

"We're being hamstrung here by something that's not the virus, it just doesn't make sense," Ms Beau said.

"Someone has to push back on the Premier. We have a chief medical officer who runs Australia who should supersede the state."

"We have a manager who lives at Banora Point and just bought a new car, has two young children, and he's freaking out."

She said Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week warned he would not dish out Jobkeeper to those affected by Queensland's hard border closure because it went against a national ruling.

"I want to vote Labor, I'm a greenie at heart, but I'm a business woman and you can't measure things through ideals, you have to be very accountable and if you haven't run a business, you don't have that foresight or experience.

"This virus is here forever. I heard a really nice interview yesterday with Campbell Newman. He said what started off as a plan to curb the virus has turned into an eradication of the virus, which was never the strategy.

"There are more than 100,000 residents who will be impacted by this - that's two-and-a-half times bigger than Toowoomba."

Ms Beau encouraged locals to head down to the southern end of the Gold Coast this weekend to show their support.

