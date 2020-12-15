Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A worker has died after an incident at an underground gold mine.
A worker has died after an incident at an underground gold mine.
News

Worker killed at mine

by Angie Raphael
15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

A worker has died after an incident at Westgold Resources' Big Bell underground mine in WA's Mid West region.

They were flown to Perth with critical injuries but died in hospital.

The company released a statement to the ASX, saying a full investigation was underway and operations had been suspended.

"There has been an incident involving an employee involved in underground haulage activities at the company's Big Bell mine," the statement read.

"In accordance with normal statutory requirements, operations at the Big Bell underground mine have been suspended pending the investigation.

"Other mining and processing activities are continuing at the Cue gold operations, as well as at the company's Meekatharra and Fortnum operations."

Andrew Chaplyn from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety said in a statement that inspectors were on their way to the site.

Originally published as Worker killed at WA gold mine

big bell gold mine mining westgold resources workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mother's final act saved Goomeri fire survivor from death

        Premium Content Mother's final act saved Goomeri fire survivor from death

        News Gladys Edwards died in the most horrific fashion nearly 79 years ago today, but her desperate final act meant her daughter Marie is still alive today.

        A LIFE WELL LIVED: They were hard times but good times

        Premium Content A LIFE WELL LIVED: They were hard times but good times

        News A moving tribute from her family to beloved Widgee woman Myrna McIntosh, who passed...

        ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Premium Content ‘Unprecedented’: The hospitals tens of millions in deficit

        Health Revealed: Qld hospital and health services millions in deficit

        Historical Coast pub hits the market

        Premium Content Historical Coast pub hits the market

        Property It might be 106 years old, but this Coast pub still has a lot of life left in her ...