Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vision of a workplace accident in Jordan Springs.
Vision of a workplace accident in Jordan Springs.
Breaking

Worker dead after 'freak' building site fall

by Sarah McPhee
21st Aug 2019 2:39 PM

A worker has died after falling five storeys and through a roof at a building site in western Sydney this afternoon.

Multiple emergency service vehicles were called to the scene about 12.15pm.

The accident happened at a worksite bordered by Jubilee Drive and Lakeside Parade at Jordan Springs, near Penrith.

The victim is believed to be aged in his 30s. It's understood he died at the scene.

He had fallen five storeys and through a roof, NSW Ambulance said.

NSW Police officers are currently working to retrieve his body.

Three Fire and Rescue NSW crews were also called out but finished at the scene by 1.30pm, a spokesman told news.com.au.

Vision of the scene shows a large complex covered in scaffolding and with a crane overhead.

Investigations are underway, a police spokesman said.

NSW Ambulance Service sent six crews and a careflight helicopter to the site at Lake Side Parade. Picture: 7News
NSW Ambulance Service sent six crews and a careflight helicopter to the site at Lake Side Parade. Picture: 7News

 

The worker is believed to have fallen from a height of several storeys.
The worker is believed to have fallen from a height of several storeys.
construction editors picks sydney workplace death

Top Stories

    Outrage over 'pathetic' failure to keep Pre Muster alive

    premium_icon Outrage over 'pathetic' failure to keep Pre Muster alive

    News Community points finger over collapse of popular street party, failure to capitalise on main event.

    • 21st Aug 2019 3:24 PM
    What the experts say is at the heart of Gympie property boom

    What the experts say is at the heart of Gympie property boom

    News The facts and figures on what a house in Gympie is worth.

    J.M. Kelly director grilled over $2m loans

    premium_icon J.M. Kelly director grilled over $2m loans

    News J.M. Kelly director been grilled over loans

    BREAKING: Two car crash at Tin Can Bay

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two car crash at Tin Can Bay

    News Paramedics on scene of Tin Can Bay Rd crash