Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Female prison officer. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Worker arrested for alleged prison fling

by Ally Foster
6th Mar 2020 1:36 PM

A CORRECTIONAL officer has been arrested after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at a hail in Sydney's northwest.

Police launched an investigation last week following a report a female prison worker had allegedly developed a relationship with a male inmate.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at a home in Bass Hill at 9.45am today and taken to Bankstown Police station.

She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police
She was arrested at a home in Bass Hill this morning. Picture: NSW Police

Detective Sergeant Robert Hollows said the situation was "quite concerning".

"We received information from the management of that facility. We reviewed certain evidence and as a result of that we took swift and appropriate action this morning," he told reporters.

"It is quite concerning and we take these matters very seriously because they do compromise the safety and good order of the functioning of the facility."

She was charged with engaging in a relationship with an inmate and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Blacktown Local Court on March 26.

The correctional officer has been suspended from her role.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks prison prison sex relationship

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Ashamed’ lawyer bombed bagged booze in court carpark

        premium_icon ‘Ashamed’ lawyer bombed bagged booze in court carpark

        Crime A “deeply ashamed” lawyer says a relationship breakdown led him to walk from a Sunshine Coast courthouse, buy alcohol and “drink a lot really quickly” in his car.

        5 cars, 1 trailer stolen in 9 days

        premium_icon 5 cars, 1 trailer stolen in 9 days

        News Police still searching for two cars and a trailer after surge of vehicle theft in...

        7 things we learnt from this year’s cricket season

        premium_icon 7 things we learnt from this year’s cricket season

        News The minor premiers in the Gympie competition have been the ones to beat for several...

        Gutters on beach have fish firing in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Gutters on beach have fish firing in the Gympie region

        News Pelagics have been on fire with some big spanish bagged