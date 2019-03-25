Work Ute nabbed from Gympie driveway

LOOK OUT: This work Ute was stolen from Old Maryborough Rd in Gympie over the weekend.

LOOK OUT: This work Ute was stolen from Old Maryborough Rd in Gympie over the weekend. Contributed

POLICE are investigating the theft of a Gympie work Ute that was brazenly stolen from an Old Maryborough Rd property overnight Saturday.

The vehicle, belonging to Gympie air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical business Coolmech was parked in a driveway when it was taken sometime between 6.30pm Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The well-signed Ute contained valuable Makita power tools and refrigeration and electrical tools and police are urging residents to keep an eye out for the sale of these tools in the area.

The registration number is 931LUG.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au