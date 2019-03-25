Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOK OUT: This work Ute was stolen from Old Maryborough Rd in Gympie over the weekend.
LOOK OUT: This work Ute was stolen from Old Maryborough Rd in Gympie over the weekend. Contributed
News

Work Ute nabbed from Gympie driveway

Frances Klein
by
25th Mar 2019 7:43 AM

POLICE are investigating the theft of a Gympie work Ute that was brazenly stolen from an Old Maryborough Rd property overnight Saturday.

The vehicle, belonging to Gympie air conditioning, refrigeration and electrical business Coolmech was parked in a driveway when it was taken sometime between 6.30pm Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The well-signed Ute contained valuable Makita power tools and refrigeration and electrical tools and police are urging residents to keep an eye out for the sale of these tools in the area.

The registration number is 931LUG.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au

coolmech gympie crime gympie region makita old maryborough rd power tools stolen theft ute
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Meet the Gympie businessman turning plastics to prosthetics

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie businessman turning plastics to prosthetics

    Business 'There isn't a business in Gympie or anywhere else that shouldn't be doing this.'

    Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    premium_icon Fight for K'gari: Court case begins after historic win

    News It's being called one of the most significant court cases since Mabo

    HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

    premium_icon HE'S IN: Gympie lad named in GWS Round 1 team

    News Keeffe is one of four Giants selected on the interchange today.

    What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

    premium_icon What Gympie must do to 'future-proof' its economy

    News Experts say Las Vegas, Barossa offer keys to industry success.