Work to start on 77 new subdivision lots at Southside

Stages five through seven of the Southside Sovereign Heights development now have approval for infrastructure work to start.

Stages five through seven of the Southside Sovereign Heights development now have approval for infrastructure work to start.

THREE more stages of a 139-lot subdivision are about to become reality with the developers given a green light for infrastructure works by Gympie Regional Council.

Stages five through seven of Southside’s Sovereign Heights project were given the go ahead by the council’s planning department last week.

The three stages encompass more than half of the 139-lot Sovereign Heights development.

The subdivision has been under development for more than a decade.

It was first approved in 2009.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The latest permit from the council allows for road and drainage work, earthworks, stormwater and water and sewage infrastructure to be installed in the subdivision.

Stage five is expected to cost developers Schuh Group more than $650,000 in infrastructure work charges.

The entire Sovereign Heights development was approved in 2009.

Stage six will set them back more than $800,000 and stage seven a staggering $1.82 million.

However, stage seven will be developed before stage six.

The three stages will add more than five dozen new blocks to the subdivision.

The terms of the approval include 29 conditions

MORE GYMPIE NEWS