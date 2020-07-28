Work to start on 77 new subdivision lots at Southside
THREE more stages of a 139-lot subdivision are about to become reality with the developers given a green light for infrastructure works by Gympie Regional Council.
Stages five through seven of Southside’s Sovereign Heights project were given the go ahead by the council’s planning department last week.
The subdivision has been under development for more than a decade.
It was first approved in 2009.
The latest permit from the council allows for road and drainage work, earthworks, stormwater and water and sewage infrastructure to be installed in the subdivision.
Stage five is expected to cost developers Schuh Group more than $650,000 in infrastructure work charges.
Stage six will set them back more than $800,000 and stage seven a staggering $1.82 million.
However, stage seven will be developed before stage six.
The three stages will add more than five dozen new blocks to the subdivision.
The terms of the approval include 29 conditions
