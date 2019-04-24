Work to start on $2.8m Gympie project this Friday

IN A little over six months, Gympie residents will be able to enjoy the region's new, world-class youth precinct, complete with a skate park that includes a 10-foot skate bowl as well as plaza, street and flow sections.

youth precinct memorial pool

Regular passers-by to the site will have noticed that temporary security fencing has been installed around the construction zone with work set to commence from this Friday, April 26, 2019, depending on weather.

youth precinct memorial pool

Initial works will include demolishing and removing concrete and backfilling the pools.

Construction working days will be Monday through to Saturday with the project due to be completed in October 2019.

youth precinct memorial pool

The Youth Precinct project, which will cost $2.8 million, is a joint initiative of Gympie Regional Council and the Queensland Government.