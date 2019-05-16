Work starts on major project to beautify Rainbow Beach

POWER is going underground at Rainbow Beach with the Gympie Regional Council starting the first stage of work needed to put electrical lines out of sight.

Over the coming weeks, Rainbow Beach locals and visitors will see the start of works that will result in underground power lines and new street lights along Rainbow Beach Rd (Clarkson Dr to Kirchner Ave) and Wide Bay Esplanade.

The council will start initial works late over the next four weeks, with the bulk of the trenching, cable laying and installation of street lights expected to occur between the September and December 2019 school holidays.

The initial works will include potholing of footpaths and roads to locate existing underground services, as well as the relocation of a Telstra pit near the intersection of Rainbow Beach Rd and Kirchner Ave.

Cr Mark McDonald said he was pleased the work was being undertaken to improve the amenity of the main street in one of the region's premier tourist destinations.

"I know that the businesses along this strip have been looking forward to the power lines being put underground for quite some time,” he said.

A council spokeswoman said the council would work closely with Energex and engage with each of the businesses directly impacted by the works to ensure the construction schedule kept disruptions to a minimum.

To complement the new street lighting, the council is planning future streetscaping as part of the Our Towns Program that will replace street furniture, including seats and bins, and introduce cycle racks.