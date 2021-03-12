Work starts on 60m bridge over Bruce Highway at Gympie

Construction is underway on Bolcaro Road, East Deep Creek to build a new two-lane, 60m bridge over the Bruce Highway as part of the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D Gympie Bypass

Construction is underway on Bolcaro Road, East Deep Creek to build a new two-lane, 60m bridge over the Bruce Highway as part of the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D Gympie Bypass

Construction is underway on Bolcaro Road, East Deep Creek to build a new two-lane, 60m bridge over the Bruce Highway as part of the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D Gympie Bypass, while works also progress on a series of bridges throughout the region.

Gympie’s property market tops out on national TV

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O‘Brien said preparatory works had already started on Bolcaro Road, and traffic would move on to the temporary road alignment in the coming weeks, before construction of the overpass begins mid-year.

HERE’S HOW: Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

“Traffic control measures will be in place around Bolcaro Road to keep road users safe, and I encourage all drivers to please be mindful of these roadworks and the changed conditions,” Mr O’Brien said.

Construction is underway on Bolcaro Road, East Deep Creek to build a new two-lane, 60m bridge over the Bruce Highway as part of the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D Gympie Bypass





Works on the Bolcaro Road overpass are expected to be finished late next year, conditions permitting.



A series of bridges is also taking shape as part of the first contract of the Section D project, with work about to begin on two 250m two-lane bridges over Six Mile Creek, two 105m, two-lane bridges over Tin Can Bay Road and Moody Creek, and a 50m two-lane underpass at Keefton Road.



By mid-year, construction is expected to start on two 60-metre, two-lane bridges over the existing North Coast Rail Line; two 260-metre, two-lane bridges over Deep Creek (the longest bridge in Contract 1); and two 130-metre, two-lane bridges over Gympie Connection Road for the Gympie interchange.



“In total, the Section D project involves the construction of 42 bridges, which will use 479 concrete girders that weigh up to 102 tonnes each and are manufactured here in Queensland,” Mr O’Brien said.



“More than six million cubic metres of earth will be moved from cuts to raise the new highway to a level where it will be able to withstand a one-in-100-year flood, ensuring this vital road is not cut during wet weather events.”

Aerial view of clearing works near Gympie for the final section of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway Bypass.





“As well as bolstering the region’s long-term economic security and growth, the Gympie Bypass is already supporting local jobs, and will create 576 direct jobs throughout the four-year construction process,” Mr O’Brien said.



“This is a much-needed boost as Australia recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the works will open up Wide Bay’s economy for generations to come.”



Section D of the Cooroy to Curra Bruce Highway upgrade is expected to be complete by mid-2024, weather permitting, and is jointly funded by the Australian Government contributing $800 million and the Queensland Government $200 million.