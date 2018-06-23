Menu
Surveyors have been seen at the site by a several drivers in the region.
Surveyors have been seen at the site by a several drivers in the region.
Work continues on securing key Gympie bridge's future

23rd Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A LACK of funding has not stopped progress on the future of the Coondoo Creek Bridge, with motorists reporting surveyors at the site this past week.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the presence was part of the ongoing process of getting the project ready for a green light, whenever that could be given.

"Activity at Coondoo Creek... are pre-construction works as part of the ongoing planning and design for this project,” she said.

"Funding for any future upgrade remains under consideration by the Federal Government.”

