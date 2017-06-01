Words fail us as governments accentuate the positive

LOOKING on the bright side must be a special talent for people in government.

A government-influenced hike in electricity prices is presented as "immediate intervention” by the government to minimise "the expected increase.”

Similarly, closing some dumps and cutting opening hours for others, is "better value for ratepayers.”

Forcing people to have garbage collection services whether they want them or not, is presented as "making this service available” to people who previously took their garbage to the dump for nothing.

Relevant state governments of all major parties also talk garbage on electricity prices.

Legislation forces on us an "independent” authority which is so independent it pays dividends (really taxes), on demand from the state and is subject to state "intervention.”

This so-called "competition authority” fixes monopoly prices, without competition, according to demands from the governments of which it is supposed to be independent.

What the state government does not say is that it is responsible for this pseudo-private enterprise system which has seen prices soar wherever it has been tried.

Words fail us all sometimes, quite often actually.