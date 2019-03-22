Words Dan's family thought they'd never hear

HOPE: Gympie region security guard Dan Podetti (pictured with his grandson) is surprising doctors with his recovery after sustaining critical injuries in a motorbike crash last month.

"I LOVE you."

It's the words doctors warned one month ago Wolvi man Dan Podetti may never speak again after a motorbike crash caused massive head trauma and bleeding on his brain.

But now the well-loved Gympie region security guard can't stop saying them when wife Di Podetti walks into his hospital room each morning.

It's been one month since Mr Podetti was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition after he ran into a fallen tree on Rainbow Beach Rd.

Within the first week of the crash doctors told Di she should be prepared to turn her husband's life support off if the situation worsened.

But somehow Dan has come back and is not only talking, but recognising family, eating and starting to move around.

"It's more than the doctors imagined," Di said.

"Everyday he wakes up and has more ability to talk and remember things - a little bit of him comes back everyday."

At the centre of Dan's recovery is his family.

'HEARTBROKEN BUT HOPEFUL': Di Podetti with her husband Dan, has faith in his strong fighting spirit to pull him through a serious motorbike accident. Tegan Maree Photography

With Di's unwavering support, his five children are regular visitors - his two teenage children commute from Gympie and his three youngest spend the afternoons snuggled on his hospital bed with him after a day of hospital school.

"His reaction to them has been really amazing," Di said.

"He might have a really high heart rate and the doctors don't know how to bring it down.

"But just having the kids back around him - it just settles without explanation."

"They love being part of his recovery."

With Dan's broken ribs, collar bone and jaw now healing physiotherapy sessions will increase, Di said.

But the family is not under any illusions of the long battle they face.

Doctors have said it can take up to two years to get an idea of what is lost permanently, Di said.

"Even though he's making massive improvements - it's still months or years before we know the outcome.

"It's still a really long road."