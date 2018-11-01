WOOP WOOP: Gympie reacts to possible Dan Murphy's move

POSSIBLE STORE: Gympie reacts to possible Dan Murphy's move.

A BWS or Dan Murphy's could possibly be on the cards for the Gympie region, as the sale of two hotels is finalised.

Woolworths has remained tight lipped on its reported purchase of the Phoenix and Jockey Club hotels.

Both were owned by Star Hotels, one of Queensland's largest independently owned and operated pub and liquor retail groups with a portfolio of 18 licensed venues, 46 retail liquor outlets and six accommodation venues.

Early last week, pub patron Thomas Thorpe (also known as Tommy) said he would love to see a Dan Murphy's established in Gympie.

"It'd be quite beneficial having a Dan Murphy's here because it would increase jobs and they would keep prices down across all liquor stores,” Mr Thorpe said.

"I would support the idea.”

The majority of comments on The Gympie Times Facebook page on Tuesday were in favour of another liquor store.

Resident Nicole Jackson said it would help keep liquor prices down.

"Wonderful, hopefully a bit more competition in the bottle shops,” she said.

"Woop Woop, good, now you need Coles to do the same, add a Kmart and Gympie is gold,” Kevin Eccles said.

"This is amazing,” Briana Vidler said.

"I got told from the bloke at the bottle shop they will become BWS,” Phoebe Geltch said.

Some people believe it won't be such a good change.

"There are more pubs than anything else for young adults to do,” Kristie Harrison said.

"This is their society and we are only teaching them to go to pubs on weekends, surely we could offer more than shopping centres, too.”

"Just what we want, supermarkets getting control of more things,” Jason Rozynski said.

"Not gonna happen.

"All Dan Murphy's are built onto existing venues or build a new venue.

"I was told yesterday from a very good source that there is no future plans to build a Dan Murphy's in Gympie,” Glen Harrison said.