Customers were forced to evacuate the Cooloola Cove Woolworths when it was inundated with water in yesterday's severe storm. Kate Whiteway

COOLOOLA Woolworths have now reopened after a super cell tore through the region yesterday afternoon.

A Woolworths spokesman said safety inspections were held earlier this morning.

"We didn't lose any food stock as a result of the storm,” the spokesman said.

"There is no structural damage to the building.”

The Woolworths store is back open and trading as normal.