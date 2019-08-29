Woolworths Discovery Garden items leaked

The imminent release of Woolworths' sustainable collectables campaign Discovery Garden has prospective fans buzzing online, as a leaked photo reveals the range of plants that will be available.

Shoppers will be able to collect a wide range of vegetables, flowers and herbs, including beetroot, carrots, tomatoes, and even bok choi.

The promotion's poster was shared on Facebook, which shows the plants consumers will be able to get their hands on - the full list is included below.

Woolworths announces new Discovery Garden collectables.

A leaked photo of the new Discovery Garden items coming to Woolworths.

Earlier this month, Woolworths revealed Discovery Garden would be taking over from the extremely successful Lion King Ooshies promotion.

Discovery Garden is aimed at getting children interested in gardening.

The promotion allows shoppers to earn free plants when they spend over a certain amount in store.

"Woolworths is excited to confirm that we will be launching Woolworths Discovery Garden in September, a new collectable designed to give Australians of all ages the opportunity to grow their very own fresh food," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

"Woolworths Discovery Garden is based on the internationally successful 'Little Garden', which has previously been rolled out in countries such as New Zealand and South Africa."

In the New Zealand Little Garden there were 24 different seedlings available for customers to collect.

Helping to give kids a green thumb.

The new initiative comes amid a growing debate about plastic waste in regards to supermarket collectables.

But there likely won't be any issues with Discovery Garden, as similar promotions all came in biodegradable pots.

The other collectables included seeds for herbs, fruit, vegetables and flowers.

It also included a rare collectable seedling, similar to the rare Simba that was available as part of the Lion King Ooshies.

The exact details around what seedlings will be included in the Australian version are yet to be revealed, but more information is expected to be revealed soon.

"We are excited to give Australians the opportunity to engage in the program and look forward to sharing more details of what customers can expect closer to the launch date," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

PLANTS TO BE AVAILABLE:

1. Thyme

2. Basil

3. Coriander

4. Oregano

5. Chives

6. Dill

7. Rocket

8. Chamomile

9. Parsley

10. Kale

11. Cress

12. Onion

13. Lettuce

14. Beetroot

15. Carrots

16. Radish

17. Tomato

18. Cabbage

19. Spinach

20. Bok choi

21. Pansy

22. Viola

23. Dianthus

24. Snapdragons