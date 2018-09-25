WOOLOOGA FIRE: Boris the piglet back home after big journey

Boris the eight-week-old piglet found his way back home after fleeing the Woolooga fires last week.

LAST week's bushfires brought unprecedented devastation to the communities of Woolooga, Sexton and surrounds, but one little piglet's incredible journey back home signified a silver lining for one local family.

After the inferno tore through their 10-acre Cahill Rd hobby farm and damaged their pig pen last Wednesday, the Blake family were forced to play the waiting game and hope their runaway eight-week-old piglets Boris and Bacon would return.

Tragically Bacon "didn't make the road crossing” and got hit by a car, but Ashley, Linda and their triplets Phoenix, Tywin and Indica were amazed to discover Boris back on their neighbours' property after a "big adventure”.

"We have goats, sheep and pigs, and the pig sty got damaged in the fires so they escaped,” Ashley said.

"We tried to track them down but Boris found his own way home. He had a big adventure, that's for sure.

"He was all black and covered with soot, so he blended in with the paddock quite well.”

"He actually has white socks but he was so black with ash that our friends didn't recognise him when he found his way back to his mum,” Linda added.

"We had moved them to another part of the pen away from the fire damage, but it obviously wasn't as secure as we thought.

"When they got out we thought they were gone, but our little explorer ended up coming back.

"It's a bit of a feelgood story to come out of all this.”

Linda said Boris and his new roommate Oink had since settled in the dog kennel while they wait for the pen to be fixed in the family's recovery efforts.