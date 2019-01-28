Woolooga fire angel our 2019 Citizen of the Year

Natalya Lee (left) and Kayleen Moss celebrate winning the 2019 Young Citizen of the Year and Citizen of the Year awards respectively.

LOCAL hero Kayleen Moss has won the 2019 Gympie region Citizen of the Year award at this morning's Australia Day ceremony for her tireless efforts across the community.

Mrs Moss was presented with the award by Gympie Mayor Mick Curran in recognition of her "heavy involvement” in last year's Woolooga bushfire relief and her "pivotal role in uniting the communities” of Lower Wonga, Woolooga, Kilkivan and Goomeri.

The region's latest Citizen of the Year said she was "overwhelmed” to be chosen from a legendary pool of nominees including the likes of rural legends Tom and Lyn Grady, Woolooga fire fundraiser Ted Senior, Little Kids Day Out director Kim Walters, 2019 Cultural Award winner Abby Wake and Goomeri Pumpkin Festival coordinator Kim Boyter.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran congratulates Natalya Lee on winning the 2019 Gympie region Young Citizen of the Year award. Josh Preston

"I knew a fair few of those people up there and they were so deserving, the last person I thought was going to get it was me,” she said.

"There's some really special people in our community. Ted Senior did so much work for the Woolooga fires, on his own he raised three and a half grand.

"There's some pretty awesome people here. We're a pretty spread out region, so to have all those people it's a pretty amazing community.”

Mrs Moss was also commended for "running various activities encouraging people to be fit and healthy” and being involved in the management of the Woolooga Hall as well as catering for the Angel Flight Horse Ride, Kilkivan Great Horse Ride and Woolooga's ANZAC Day services.

She said seeing the Woolooga community rally together in the wake of last year's devastating fires had been a special experience.

Adam Whitehouse (second from right) and Graeme Spillman receive the Commissioner's Certificate of Appeciation from Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Donnelly (far right) and Assistant Commissioner Clem O'Regan for their bravery and heroism in saving one young boy from drowning and attempting to save another at Tin Can Bay in 2017. Josh Preston

Up and coming musician Natalya Lee's "outstanding academic, sport and musical performance achievements” netted her the 2019 Young Citizen of the Year award.

Ms Lee said she was "really excited” to be recognised with the prestigious regional honour.

"It was good to be around people that want to do their best and do great things for the community,” she said.

"If there's an opportunity I take it, if you fail you fail and there's nothing wrong with that. It's important to try your best.”

Ms Lee was also commended for the Australian Defence Force Long Tan Youth Leadership & Teamwork Award for her outstanding school leadership.

Cr Curran said the morning celebrations were an opportunity to recognise all that is great about Australia and the opportunities in the Gympie region.

"Today is an opportunity for us to consider what it means to be Australian, and the role we play in making our local community an even better place to live, work and play,” he said.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS - 2019 Gympie Region Australia Day Ceremony

2019 Cultural Award - Abby Wake

"Abby is passionate about our young people and provides various different avenues and activities for them to enjoy and learn.”

Abby Wake won the 2019 cultural award. Donna Jones

2019 Youth Cultural Award - Alison Jensen

"Alison has performed all over the region and gives her time where she can, offering to perform at two drought relief concerts and has been invited by James Nash State High School to be part of a mentoring program.”

Alison Jensen won the 2019 youth cultural award.

2019 Youth Sports Award - Matthew Browne

"2018 has been a big year for Matthew. He represented Gympie at the State Titles and was selected in the Queensland Under 15 Men's Team to compete in the National Titles in Wollongong in April.”

Matthew Browne (right) won the 2019 youth sports award Leeroy Todd

2019 Sports Administration Award - Colleen Miller

"As president of the Gympie and Districts Netball Association, Colleen involved herself in every aspect of the club and is always the first person to arrive and the last to leave.”

Colleen Miller won the 2019 sports administration award. Renee Albrecht

2019 Community Event of the Year - Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

"The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival has grown from strength to strength since it started in 1997 to raise morale in the town during prolonged drought. 1000 people attended the first festival and now approximately 14,000 people attend each year from all over the world.”

The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival claimed the 2019 Community Event of the Year award. Michael Nolan

2019 Young Citizen of the Year Award - Natalya Lee

"Natalya won the Widgee Country Music Club Webb Brother's Open Talent Quest, the Gympie State High School Talent Quest and also sang the national anthem at the 2017 Australian Schools' Volleyball Cup in Melbourne. Natalya has been an outstanding school leader and was awarded the Australian Defence Force Long Tan Award.”

2019 Citizen of the Year Award - Kayleen Moss

"Kayleen was heavily involved in the Woolooga Bushfire relief, doing whatever was needed to help the community recover and played a part in uniting the communities of Lower Wonga, Woolooga, Kilkivan and Goomeri, running various activities encouraging people to be fit and healthy. Kayleen also is involved in the management of the Woolooga Hall and assists with catering for the Angel Flight Horse Ride, Kilkivan Great Horse Ride and Woolooga's ANZAC Day services.”

2019 Commissioner's Certificate of Appeciation - Adam Whitehouse & Graeme Spillman

The duo received their awards from Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Donnelly and Assistant Commissioner Clem O'Regan for their bravery and heroism in saving one young boy from drowning and attempting to save another at Tin Can Bay in 2017.