CONGRATULATIONS: Ossie Merritt celebrated his 95th birthday last weekend and below, his farm-inspired cake.

WELL known ex-serviceman from the Second World War and former Woolooga dairy farmer, Ossie Merritt, celebrated his 95th birthday on Sunday, April 2.

As well as being a digger and farmer, Ossie worked for a number of years as a bridge carpenter on the Kingaroy railway line.

Ossie celebrated at Gunabul Homestead with around 40 close friends and relatives.